Russian envoy meets UAF vice chancellor

FAISALABAD: Russian Ambassador Albert Khorev has said that the educational and research ties especially between Russian universities and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will be further strengthened to learn from each other’s experiences.

He along with Education and Cultural Attaché Alina Kolesnikov visited UAF and called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali.

He lauded the steps being taken on the part of UAF to address the agricultural challenges and ensure the food security. He said that his visit was aimed at further improving the bilateral ties. The areas of collaboration in academia and research including students exchange programs came under discussion. The meeting also discussed the possibilities of joint degree program, establishment of cultural center and short courses of Russian language.

Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that collaboration with international partners, including Russia, could open new avenues for joint research, faculty exchange and student mobility which ultimately will benefit both nations in the fields of research, advancement and education. He highlighted the immense potential and ongoing contributions of the university in the global academic and research landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025