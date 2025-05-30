Polio immunisation campaign enters final round in Punjab

LAHORE: The third national polio immunisation campaign of the year, deemed critical for interrupting the ongoing poliovirus transmission, has entered its final phase in Punjab. As of Thursday, polio teams visited house-to-house during the designated catch-up days to reach children who were missed in earlier days of vaccination.

In major urban centers and high-risk districts classified as “mega districts,” the campaign will continue for a full 7 days, concluding on Sunday. In other districts across the province, the drive will run for 5 days and end on Friday (tomorrow). This campaign is especially significant given the onset of the high poliovirus transmission season, which typically lasts from May through September, coinciding with hot and humid conditions that are conducive to virus survival and spread.

The timing of the campaign is also strategic, preceding the Eid holidays — a period marked by extensive human mobility. This increased movement raises the risk of virus transmission from one region to another, particularly affecting unvaccinated or immunocompromised children. These children are at heightened risk of contracting and spreading the virus, potentially undermining the gains made in previous immunization rounds.

In the first three days alone, frontline polio workers successfully vaccinated over 15 million children under the age of five. The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator, Adeel Tasawar, urged teams to intensify efforts during the catch-up days, emphasizing the importance of revisiting homes where children were missed. “Achieving high coverage is key to boosting herd immunity,” he stated, “ensuring the poliovirus has no sanctuary in our communities.”

Tasawar called on caregivers and parents to cooperate with polio teams and report any missed children or related issues by contacting the national helpline at 1166. He praised polio workers as national heroes, recognizing their tireless efforts to go door-to-door with the sole mission of eradicating polio from Pakistan.

“They deserve respect, support, and a glass of water if needed,” he added, encouraging the public to honor their dedication.

He also lauded the vital role of civil society, which has provided extensive moral support to polio workers, particularly in areas with difficult terrain or security challenges. He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to achieving a polio-free Pakistan, stating that complete eradication is not only a public health priority but a moral responsibility to future generations.

