Business & Finance Print 2025-05-30

LCCI polls 2024: Commerce secy upholds DGTO’s decision

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

LAHORE: The Commerce secretary has upheld the decision of the Director General Trade Organizations, declaring the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections held in 2024 as completely transparent and in accordance with the law.

This was stated during a press conference at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry by LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry, former presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian, former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, former Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol and Chief Election Commissioner Nasrullah Mughal.

Executive Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

They said that the LCCI elections were held on September 23 and 24, 2024, with overwhelming participation from Lahore’s business community, resulting in a historic victory for the PPP Alliance. The business community exercised its democratic right and elected their representatives with full enthusiasm.

“While the business community had already given their verdict on the election days, a few individuals chose to challenge the results before the DGTO in an attempt to create controversy,” they added.

They said that the DGTO thoroughly heard both sides with patience, impartiality, and integrity. After examining all the evidence, including documents, videos, and election records, the DGTO issued a detailed verdict declaring the LCCI elections to be free, fair, and strictly in accordance with the rules and regulations. In the spirit of fairness, the DGTO also ordered a recount of votes, which we accepted wholeheartedly,” they said. “The recount confirmed the same result as the original election.

They said that despite this, the opposing group further appealed to the Secretary Commerce. We highly appreciate secretary Commerce who conducted a six-hour hearing, listened to both parties in detail, analyzed all evidence and ground realities, and finally endorsed the DGTO’s decision.

They said that this decision is not just a victory for a group but a triumph of principles, democratic values, and institutional integrity. It proves that our institutions are becoming stronger, the system is active, and truth can never be hidden.

They said that we are not power-hungry or obsessed with titles, we are here with a spirit of service. The trust placed in us by the business community is a sacred responsibility.

“We have no personal enmity with anyone, but if anyone tries to weaken the Chamber’s system, we will respond strongly within the framework of the Constitution and the law”, they said.

They extended heartfelt gratitude to their team members, supporters, voters, business leaders and elders. This is a collective success, and now we must move forward with unity and resolve.

