‘First Licensing System’ at PMDC regional office in Lahore launched

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), to facilitate medical/dental graduates and practitioners, has launched for the first time, the Licensing System at the PMDC regional office in Lahore, Punjab.

According to an official communiqué, the digital initiative targets to simplify and expedite the registration process for graduates and medical and dental professionals and specialists, enabling them to complete their registrations quickly and securely. The system promotes greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility by eliminating traditional hurdles and significantly reducing processing times.

One of the most notable benefits is that it saves medical and dental practitioners’ valuable time and effort by eliminating the need to travel from Lahore to the Islamabad head office to resolve their queries.

Furthermore, doctors facing difficulties in filling out the online portal application will be assisted by the staff available at the regional centre who is equipped to help with the submission process.

All registration services will now be available at the PMDC Lahore Regional Office. These services include full registration, license renewal, issuance of Good Standing Certificates, provision of duplicates, and updates or changes to practitioner records, shall be facilitated except for matters related to teaching and practical experience.

The Lahore office will also assist with the submission and processing of online applications, as well as resolving related queries for the above categories. Original certificates will be dispatched to practitioners via TCS courier service, while a copy of the certificate may also be provided to medical and dental professionals for their convenience.

Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, President of PMDC, emphasised the significance of this development by stating: “This is a step towards accelerating the licensing process through PM&DC’s regional offices. By launching this initiative, we are empowering our doctors to begin their professional journeys without unnecessary delays.”

He added that Phase-I has been launched in Lahore to serve practitioners in Punjab. The system will be expanded nationwide in the coming months. Phase-II will be launched in Peshawar and Karachi, followed by Phase-III in Jamshoro and Balochistan, and finally Phase-IV in Multan.

