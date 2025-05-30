AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 37,792 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 118,971 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,205 No Change 0 (0%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-30

‘First Licensing System’ at PMDC regional office in Lahore launched

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published May 30, 2025 Updated May 30, 2025 07:29am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), to facilitate medical/dental graduates and practitioners, has launched for the first time, the Licensing System at the PMDC regional office in Lahore, Punjab.

According to an official communiqué, the digital initiative targets to simplify and expedite the registration process for graduates and medical and dental professionals and specialists, enabling them to complete their registrations quickly and securely. The system promotes greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility by eliminating traditional hurdles and significantly reducing processing times.

One of the most notable benefits is that it saves medical and dental practitioners’ valuable time and effort by eliminating the need to travel from Lahore to the Islamabad head office to resolve their queries.

Furthermore, doctors facing difficulties in filling out the online portal application will be assisted by the staff available at the regional centre who is equipped to help with the submission process.

All registration services will now be available at the PMDC Lahore Regional Office. These services include full registration, license renewal, issuance of Good Standing Certificates, provision of duplicates, and updates or changes to practitioner records, shall be facilitated except for matters related to teaching and practical experience.

The Lahore office will also assist with the submission and processing of online applications, as well as resolving related queries for the above categories. Original certificates will be dispatched to practitioners via TCS courier service, while a copy of the certificate may also be provided to medical and dental professionals for their convenience.

Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, President of PMDC, emphasised the significance of this development by stating: “This is a step towards accelerating the licensing process through PM&DC’s regional offices. By launching this initiative, we are empowering our doctors to begin their professional journeys without unnecessary delays.”

He added that Phase-I has been launched in Lahore to serve practitioners in Punjab. The system will be expanded nationwide in the coming months. Phase-II will be launched in Peshawar and Karachi, followed by Phase-III in Jamshoro and Balochistan, and finally Phase-IV in Multan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Lahore PMDC PMDC regional office PMDC Licensing System

Comments

200 characters

‘First Licensing System’ at PMDC regional office in Lahore launched

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories