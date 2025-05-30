Networking within importers: PKBC to organise expo in Nairobi on July 22

KARACHI: The Pakistan Kenya Business Council (PKBC) has announced plans to organize an importers networking expo on 22nd July 2025 in Nairobi to further strengthen Kenya-Pakistan trade ties.

The meeting of the PKBC was held and taking a major step forward in bolstering trade relations between Pakistan and Kenya, has decided to organize an expo of Pakistan importers in Nairobi. Meeting was chaired by CEO PKBC Bonventure, alongside key council members and business leaders and the discussions focused on PKBC’s role in advancing bilateral trade.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of creating stronger frameworks to support both Pakistani and Kenyan business communities, with the ultimate goal of increasing the volume and diversity of imports and exports between the two nations.

A central point of the meeting was the planning of the PKBC Importers Networking Breakfast & Expo, set to take place on 22nd July 2025 in Nairobi. This premier event is expected to draw leading Pakistani exporters, prominent Kenyan importers, government officials from both countries and representatives from major trade associations and chambers.

Rafique Seluman, General Secretary informed that the exp will be a dynamic platform for impactful business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) networking. This event will be followed by factory visits on 23rd July, offering participants firsthand insights into key industries and operations”, he added

He said the PKBC continues to position itself as a vital bridge between the private sectors of Pakistan and Kenya, aiming to unlock new business opportunities, strengthen commercial ties, and drive mutual economic growth.

