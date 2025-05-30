AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
World Print 2025-05-30

US says it will start revoking visas for Chinese students

Reuters Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Wednesday the United States will start “aggressively” revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

If applied to a broad segment of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese university students in the United States, the move could disrupt a major source of income for American schools and a crucial pipeline of talent for US technology companies.

President Donald Trump’s administration has sought to ramp up deportations and revoke student visas as part of wide-ranging efforts to fulfill its hardline immigration agenda.In a statement, Rubio said the State Department will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.

US says it will start revoking visas for Chinese students

