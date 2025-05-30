AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Trump gives Harvard 30 days to contest end of int’l student enrolment

Reuters Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

BOSTON: The Trump administration on Thursday backed away from plans to immediately revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students and would instead give it 30 days to contest those plans through a lengthier administrative process.

The US Department of Homeland Security sent Harvard a notice of intent on Wednesday to withdraw the school’s certification under a federal program to enroll non-US students.

The Justice Department filed the notice in court ahead of a hearing before US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston over whether to extend a temporary order blocking President Donald Trump’s administration from revoking the Ivy League school’s right to host international students.

Citing the potential for Harvard and its students to be harmed if the administration reverted to its earlier plans, Burroughs at that hearing said she planned to issue a broad preliminary injunction preserving the status quo while the newly announced administrative process plays out.

Harvard had argued that the revocation violated its free speech and due process rights under the US Constitution. In addition, Harvard contended that the revocation failed to comply with DHS regulations. The regulations required providing at least 30 days to challenge the agency’s allegations and giving Harvard an opportunity to pursue an administrative appeal.

Harvard has said losing that right would affect about one quarter of its student body and devastate the school. It has denied Trump administration charges of alleged bias against conservatives, fostering antisemitism on campus and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party.

The Homeland Security Department said it sent Harvard the notice after school officials indicated an intent to comply with requirements of the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which allows Harvard to enroll non-US students. “We continue to reject Harvard’s repeated pattern of endangering its students and spreading American hate—it must change its ways to be eligible to receive generous benefits from the American people,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

