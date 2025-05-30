Vietnam coffee prices drop on global cues

HANOI: Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam fell further this week following a sharp fall in the London terminal and higher supplies from rival producers that eased supply scarcity, traders said on Thursday.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing region, sold beans at 121,700-122,300 dong ($4.68-$4.70) per kg, down from last week’s 124,500-125,200 dong. Indonesia’s market was closed for a holiday.

LIFFE Robusta coffee fell 3% to $4,566 a ton as of Wednesday’s close, the lowest level in six months, LSEG data showed.