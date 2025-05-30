Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 247,625 tonnes of cargo comprising 162,894 tonnes of import cargo and 84,731 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 162,894 comprised of 76,257 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 13,560 tonnes Bulk Cargo, 235 tonnes of DAP, 10,250 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 62,592 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 84,731 comprised of 62,718 Containerized Cargo, 1,399 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,314 tonnes of Clinkers & 14,300 tonnes of Liquid Cargo

Approximately, 02 ships namely OOCl Jakarta & Addison berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely FSL Kelang, Fairchem Conquest, KMTC Chennai, Interlink Priority, MT Shalamar, Grand Ace 10 sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, FSL Kelang and Pacific Gas left the port on Thursday morning, while another containers ship ‘Xing Lian Chang’ expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 65,228 tonnes, comprising 41,377 tonnes imports cargo and 23,851 export cargo carried in 1,988 Containers (585 TEUs Imports &1,403 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Xin Lian Chang, Sofia Express and Hanyu Freesia carrying Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT and EVTL respectively on Thursday 29th May, 2025.

