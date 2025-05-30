AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025
Markets Print 2025-05-30

Gold rebounds on dip-buying, focus turns to US PCE data

Reuters Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rebounded on Thursday on dip-buying after touching a more than one-week low earlier in the session after a US trade court blocked most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, while the spotlight shifted to key US inflation data later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $3,296.63 an ounce, as of 1114 GMT, after hitting its lowest since May 20. US gold futures were steady at $3,294.60. The Manhattan-based Court of International Trade ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on US trade partners. The White House swiftly appealed the decision and signaled it may take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

“There is an element of dip buying... along with ongoing economic uncertainty, especially around US debt and global trade tensions, which continues to support a positive outlook for gold despite recent developments,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at brokerage firm ActivTrades. The United States has ordered a broad swathe of companies to stop shipping goods to China without a license and revoked licenses already granted to certain suppliers, said three people familiar with the matter. “This morning’s recovery is also linked to the weakening of the US dollar,” Evangelista added. Gold, considered a safe asset amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties, has hit multiple record highs this year.

Meanwhile, Fed officials at their May 6–7 meeting acknowledged possible “difficult tradeoffs” ahead, with rising inflation and unemployment, and warned about growing recession risks, according to meeting minutes. Markets now await US GDP data due later in the day, along with core US Personal Consumption Expenditures figures on Friday, for further cues on the Fed’s policy path. “Geopolitical tensions are likely to be complicated by President Trump’s trade and foreign policies in 2025, driving haven demand for gold.” ANZ said in a note. Spot silver rose 1.2% to $33.37 an ounce, platinum was unchanged at $1,074.77 and palladium firmed 0.8% to $969.45.

