AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-30

Minister visits PPL head office

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, accompanied by the Additional Secretary (Policy), Petroleum Division, Zafar Abbas, Deputy Secretary Waqas Ahmed Barlas visited the Head Office of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in Karachi.

This marks the minister’s first official visit to PPL since assuming office.

Upon arrival, the minister was warmly received by the Managing Director and CEO, PPL Imran Abbasy, who introduced him to the company’s senior leadership, the minister was given a comprehensive briefing on PPL’s core operations, and key achievements in exploration and production over the past three years. The management apprised the delegation of the company’s success in significantly enhancing its output in natural gas, crude oil, and mining operations.

In addition, the MD highlighted some of the operational and strategic challenges currently facing the company and sought continued support from the ministry to help address these issues effectively.

The minister expressed his appreciation with PPL’s performance and the efforts of the management in strengthening the country’s energy sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPL Imran Abbasy Ali Pervaiz Malik Waqas Ahmed Barlas

Comments

200 characters

Minister visits PPL head office

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories