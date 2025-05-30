PAC examines MOC’s audit report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the audit report of the Ministry of Communication for the year.

During the meeting, audit officials said that instead of 3,938 sanctioned posts, 4,252 were advertised. 314 additional recruitments were made.

On one point, Junaid Akbar Khan said that the documents of the majority are fake; jobs were sold, and you are saying there is a stay order. Most peoples’ documents were forged, he added.

Whoever took the money did wrong, and whoever gave the money also did wrong, member Afnanullah Khan said. He recommended action should be taken against those responsible.

Action should also be taken against whoever made the appointments, says Junaid Akbar Khan. The committee referred the matter of illegal recruitments to NAB for investigation as well as decided to summon the Attorney General regarding the stay order cases.

Audit objection also been raised pertaining to the unauthorised use of over Rs 4 billion by Pakistan Post Office. The communications secretary said, “We have taken departmental action.”

He said that reconciliation with the bank is very important. “How did you use the money from utility bills?” asks the committee chairman.

