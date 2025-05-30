AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-30

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 29, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              ZJ Pacific     Cement         Bulk           May 27th, 2025
                                                Shipping
MW-4              ND Thelxis     Coal           Ocean World    May 27th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             CL Jane        Gasoline       Alpine         May 28th, 2025
                  Austen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sakizaya       Soya           Ocean          May 27th, 2025
                  Unicorn        Bean Seed      Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Nepta          LPG            M              May 28th, 2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship                          Departure Date
                                 Agent
=============================================================================
FSL Kelang        Container      GAC                           May 29th, 2025
Pacific Gas       LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Xin Lian Chang    Container      Alpine                        May 29th, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Xin Lian
Chang             Container      Alpine                        May 29th, 2025
Sofia Express     Container      Hapang Lloyd                            -do-
Hanyu Freesia     Gasoline       Trans Marine                            -do-
Venus-9           LPG            Mer Marine Serv           Waiting for Berths
Athanasia-C       Soya           Ocean Service                           -do-
                  Bean Seed
Amoy Sunny        Soya           East Wind                               -do-
                  Bean Seed
Renad             Gasoline       Trans Marine                            -do-
Bunun Youth       Cement         Crystal Sea                             -do-
Amir Gas          LPG            M International                         -do-
Falkonera         Soya           East Wind                               -do-
                  Bean Seed
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Read more stories