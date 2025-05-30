KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 29, 2025).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 ZJ Pacific Cement Bulk May 27th, 2025
Shipping
MW-4 ND Thelxis Coal Ocean World May 27th, 2025
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO CL Jane Gasoline Alpine May 28th, 2025
Austen
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sakizaya Soya Ocean May 27th, 2025
Unicorn Bean Seed Service
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC Nepta LPG M May 28th, 2025
International
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Departure Date
Agent
FSL Kelang Container GAC May 29th, 2025
Pacific Gas LPG Alpine -do-
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Xin Lian Chang Container Alpine May 29th, 2025
OUTERANCHORAGE
Xin Lian
Chang Container Alpine May 29th, 2025
Sofia Express Container Hapang Lloyd -do-
Hanyu Freesia Gasoline Trans Marine -do-
Venus-9 LPG Mer Marine Serv Waiting for Berths
Athanasia-C Soya Ocean Service -do-
Bean Seed
Amoy Sunny Soya East Wind -do-
Bean Seed
Renad Gasoline Trans Marine -do-
Bunun Youth Cement Crystal Sea -do-
Amir Gas LPG M International -do-
Falkonera Soya East Wind -do-
Bean Seed
