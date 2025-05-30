KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 29, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 ZJ Pacific Cement Bulk May 27th, 2025 Shipping MW-4 ND Thelxis Coal Ocean World May 27th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO CL Jane Gasoline Alpine May 28th, 2025 Austen ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sakizaya Soya Ocean May 27th, 2025 Unicorn Bean Seed Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Nepta LPG M May 28th, 2025 International ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Departure Date Agent ============================================================================= FSL Kelang Container GAC May 29th, 2025 Pacific Gas LPG Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Xin Lian Chang Container Alpine May 29th, 2025 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Xin Lian Chang Container Alpine May 29th, 2025 Sofia Express Container Hapang Lloyd -do- Hanyu Freesia Gasoline Trans Marine -do- Venus-9 LPG Mer Marine Serv Waiting for Berths Athanasia-C Soya Ocean Service -do- Bean Seed Amoy Sunny Soya East Wind -do- Bean Seed Renad Gasoline Trans Marine -do- Bunun Youth Cement Crystal Sea -do- Amir Gas LPG M International -do- Falkonera Soya East Wind -do- Bean Seed =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025