May 30, 2025
World

Israel says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid warning

AFP Published 30 May, 2025 12:29am

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday after air raid sirens sounded in the centre of the country, with explosions heard over Jerusalem.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted,” the army said in a statement.

It comes two days after Israel’s military said it intercepted a missile and another projectile fired from Yemen, which Houthi rebels said they had fired.

Israeli air strikes target Sanaa airport in Yemen

The Houthis have repeatedly launched missiles and drones targeting Israel since the Gaza war broke out in October 2023 following the Hamas attack on Israel.

The Yemeni rebels, who say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians, paused their attacks during a two-month Gaza ceasefire that ended in March, but began them again after Israel resumed its military campaign in the territory.

While most of the projectiles have been intercepted, one missile fired by the group in early May hit the perimeter of Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv for the first time.

Israel has carried out several strikes in Yemen in retaliation for the Houthi attacks, including on ports and the airport in the capital Sanaa.

