Security forces neutralize five Indian proxy terrorists in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Security forces eliminated five terrorists linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna al Hindustan during two separate intelligence-based operations in Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

The first operation, conducted in Loralai District, targeted a hideout of the India-sponsored militants.

After an intense firefight, four terrorists were “successfully neutralized,” according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the slain militants, who were reportedly involved in multiple acts of terror, including attacks on N-70 near Barasham on August 26, 2024, and February 18, 2025, which claimed the lives of 30 innocent civilians.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists were “highly wanted by Law Enforcement Agencies” and had been “relentlessly pursued” by security forces.

In a second engagement in Kech District, another terrorist was “sent to hell,” further disrupting the network’s operations.

The military’s statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to “eliminate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism” and bring perpetrators and their facilitators to justice.