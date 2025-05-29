AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
US stocks rise on Nvidia results, trade court ruling

AFP Published 29 May, 2025 08:36pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose in early trading Thursday after a US court blocked many of President Donald Trump’s tariffs and Nvidia earnings topped estimates.

The US Court of International Trade ruled late Wednesday that Trump’s broad imposition of tariffs had overstepped his authority, barring most of the duties announced since he took office in January.

Meanwhile, Nvidia reported a mammoth $18.8 billion in quarterly profits, even with a multi-billion dollar hit from US export controls. Shares of the artificial intelligence leader climbed 6.4 percent.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 42,147.01.

Wall St edges lower as markets await Nvidia earnings

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 5,932.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.3 percent to 19,354.03.

Given that uncertainty around Trump’s trade policy has rattled markets, the tariff ruling “has taken a lot of that threat off the table,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

Sarhan called the Nvidia results “very good” for AI-linked equities.

In other news, government data showed the US economy contracted 0.2 percent in the first quarter, a bit less than initially estimated.

