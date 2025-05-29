AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Foreign students seek to quit Harvard amid Trump crackdown

AFP Published 29 May, 2025 06:02pm
People walk through the Cambridge neighborhood of Boston, home to Harvard University on May 28, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: AFP
WASHINGTON: Harvard University has been flooded with requests from foreign students to transfer to other institutions as US President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to ban it from hosting international scholars, a staff member said Wednesday.

“Too many international students to count have inquired about the possibility of transferring to another institution,” Maureen Martin, director of immigration services, wrote in a court filing.

Trump has upended the United States’ reputation among foreign students, who number around one million, as he presses a campaign against US universities he sees as obstructing his “Make America Great Again” populist agenda.

He has blocked Harvard from hosting international scholars in a maneuver being challenged legally, targeted non-citizen campus activists for deportation, and most recently suspended student visa processing across the board.

Trump considering taking $3 billion in Harvard grants, giving them to trade schools

The president’s crackdown has prompted “profound fear, concern, and confusion” among students and staff at the elite university, which has been “inundated with questions from current international students and scholars about their status and options”, Martin wrote.

More than 27 percent of Harvard’s enrollment was made up of foreign students in the 2024-25 academic year, according to university data.

“Many international students and scholars are reporting significant emotional distress that is affecting their mental health and making it difficult to focus on their studies,” Martin wrote in the filing.

Some were afraid to attend their graduation ceremonies this week or had canceled travel plans for fear of being refused re-entry into the United States, she added.

She said that a handful of domestic students at Harvard had also “expressed serious interest” in transferring elsewhere because they did not want to attend a university with no international students.

A judge last week suspended the government’s move to block Harvard from enrolling and hosting foreign students after the Ivy League school sued, calling the action unconstitutional.

A hearing into the case was scheduled for Thursday.

At least 10 foreign students or scholars at Harvard had their visa applications refused immediately after the block on foreign students was announced, including students whose visa applications had already been approved, Martin wrote.

“My current understanding is that the visa applications that were refused or revoked following the Revocation Notice have not yet been approved or reinstated,” despite a judge suspending the move, she said.

