i2i launches toolkit for startups looking to enter Saudi market

  • Says toolkit is a practical, founder-tested guide based on months of primary and secondary research
BR Web Desk Published 29 May, 2025 03:41pm

Invest2innovate (i2i), which supports startup communities, launched its ‘Scale to KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) Toolkit’ to help entrepreneurs navigate “one of the most ambitious and fast-moving markets in the region”.

In a LinkedIn post, i2i CEO Sarah Munir said the toolkit is a practical, founder-tested guide based on months of primary and secondary research as well as conversations with founders who have taken their companies to Saudi Arabia.

“It breaks down everything – from business setup and legal compliance to GTM (go-to market strategy), hiring, and budgeting — into clear, actionable steps,” she said.

“This toolkit is not just meant to be a resource, it’s a roadmap designed to remove the guesswork and help founders scale with clarity and confidence,” she wrote, adding: “If you’re eyeing Saudi, this is your starting point.”

According to its website, the toolkit will include information on the Saudi market landscape, including growth trends, funding flows and policy changes.

It also has information on how to set up a business, including details on documentation, visas and timelines, as well as details about regulation, taxation, and financial planning, along with relevant events and accelerator lists.

Saudi Arabia is fast becoming an important market for businesses.

According to an April report by Grant Thornton, it “is rapidly emerging as a powerhouse in the global startup ecosystem, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship to build the next generation of billion-dollar companies.”

“With a strategic vision, robust economic reforms, and increasing investment in technology and infrastructure, the Kingdom is positioning itself as a leading hub for startups aspiring to scale into unicorns,” the report noted.

The Saudi government is promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through various initiatives, including the Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify the economy and create a more vibrant startup ecosystem.

The Kingdom is attracting both local and international investors, with the government providing funding and support through various programs, like the Saudi Unicorns Program and Tech Growth Financing.

Reports also state Saudi Arabia’s location is a major advantage, serving as a gateway to Asia, Africa, and Europe, offering potential for international growth and expansion.

