AIRLINK 159.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.89%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
CPHL 87.81 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
FLYNG 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.34%)
HUBC 138.36 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.65%)
HUMNL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.13%)
KOSM 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
MLCF 76.69 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.36%)
OGDC 210.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.38%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
PAEL 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 168.35 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.53%)
PRL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
PTC 26.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (8.32%)
SEARL 90.49 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2%)
SSGC 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.45%)
SYM 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.07%)
BR100 12,776 Increased By 99 (0.78%)
BR30 37,823 Increased By 268.4 (0.71%)
KSE100 119,385 Increased By 1052.1 (0.89%)
KSE30 36,313 Increased By 344.2 (0.96%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US cancels $590 million contract with Moderna for bird flu shot

AFP Published 29 May, 2025 10:38am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday canceled a $590 million contract with Moderna to develop an avian flu vaccine, the US biotech company said.

It marked the latest move against vaccines by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who has spent decades promoting misinformation about immunization.

The contract, announced on January 17 – three days before Trump took office – was for an mRNA vaccine targeting the H5N1 influenza strain, which has been circulating in birds and cattle.

Experts have warned the virus could jump to humans and spark a pandemic.

American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna disclosed the news as it announced positive results from an early stage clinical trial of 300 people designed to test safety and immune response.

Moderna beats COVID vaccine sales expectations as deferred revenue rolls in

“While the termination of funding from HHS adds uncertainty, we are pleased by the robust immune response and safety profile observed in this interim analysis of the Phase 1/2 study of our H5 avian flu vaccine and we will explore alternative paths forward for the program,” said CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement.

“These clinical data in pandemic influenza underscore the critical role mRNA technology has played as a countermeasure to emerging health threats.”

The statement added Moderna would “explore alternatives” for funding the development and manufacturing of the vaccine.

Dr. Ashish Jha, a public health expert who served as former president Joe Biden’s Covid-19 response coordinator, reacted with dismay.

“The attack on mRNA vaccines is beyond absurd,” he posted on X. “It was President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed that gave us mRNA vaccines.”

Donald Trump Moderna bird flu Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Comments

200 characters

US cancels $590 million contract with Moderna for bird flu shot

From crisis to crypto: Pakistan launches strategic Bitcoin reserve

KSE-100 gains over 900 points in line with global markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Oil prices climb as US court blocks Trump tariffs

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Pakistan’s Feroze1888 Mills to establish subsidiary in Dubai

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Bank Alfalah approves sale of Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Read more stories