Driving Pakistan’s export future: LMC initiates export to Africa

In a major milestone for Pakistan’s automotive sector, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has commenced its exports with the shipment of 35 locally produced Kia vehicles to Africa.

This milestone not only reinforces LMC’s pioneering role in the industry but also aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s vision for export-led economic growth.

“This first shipment reflects not just a company milestone, but also a broader commitment to Government of Pakistan’s Export-Led Growth vision,” said Muhammad Faisal, CEO of LMC.

With this inaugural export shipment, LMC leads the way amongst all the new entrants, a testament to the company’s strategic focus on exports and production quality excellence. Domestically, LMC continues to lead among new entrants, having sold approximately 75,000+ CKD units during the first 5.75 years of CKD operations, and achieving localization levels exceeding 35% in its flagship model(s).

In addition to setting industry benchmarks in production and exports, LMC has also pioneered customer-centric innovations. The company became the first in Pakistan to offer “Interest Free - Shariah Compliant Vehicle Financing”, empowering thousands of customers to drive their favorite Kia vehicles with greater affordability and ease. This groundbreaking initiative further demonstrates LMC’s commitment to making mobility more accessible across Pakistan.

The ability to export is a powerful validation of the global quality standards that LMC upholds. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility, equipped with a robotic paint shop, ensures that vehicles manufactured in Pakistan meet the highest international benchmarks.

Backed by the Yunus Brothers Group’s (YBG) strong legacy in global trade, which contributes significantly to Pakistan’s total exports, LMC is leveraging this foundation to fuel its outward-looking growth strategy.

As part of one of Pakistan’s most dynamic business conglomerates, LMC is well-positioned to enhance the international competitiveness of the automotive sector, with a clear commitment to making “Made in Pakistan” vehicles a global standard of excellence.