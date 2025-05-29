AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar rallies after US court blocks Trump’s tariffs

SINGAPORE: The U.S. dollar rallied sharply on Thursday after a court blocked President Donald Trump from imposing...
Reuters Published 29 May, 2025 07:30am

SINGAPORE: The U.S. dollar rallied sharply on Thursday after a court blocked President Donald Trump from imposing his so-called Liberation Day import tariffs, with the currency surging against the euro, yen and Swiss franc in particular.

The Manhattan-based Court of International Trade said the U.S. Constitution gives Congress exclusive authority to regulate commerce with other countries that is not overridden by the president’s emergency powers to safeguard the U.S. economy.

In response, the Trump administration filed an appeal.

The move sparked a risk-on rally across markets, sending Wall Street futures up while the dollar jumped in a knee-jerk reaction to a potential reprieve for global trade.

The greenback rose 0.6% against the yen to 145.72 and 0.65% against the franc to 0.8326. The euro slid 0.5% to $1.1232. Sterling fell 0.2% to $1.3432.

The dollar index , which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, climbed back above 100 for the first time in a week and was last at 100.40.

Yen drifts ahead of Japan bond auction, dollar steady

“We’re just trying to work out what it might mean basically but obviously the market is doing a kneejerk reaction so I guess it’s reversing a lot of the moves that we’ve seen… All the direction of change has been opposite to what we have seen since Liberation Day,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Trump’s tariffs have undermined investor confidence in U.S. assets and prompted a rush of money out of the world’s largest economy.

That has in turn toppled the dollar, which is down nearly 8% for the year so far. Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6428. The New Zealand dollar fell 0.13% to $0.59595.

Yuan US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index Japan yen

Comments

200 characters

Dollar rallies after US court blocks Trump’s tariffs

PM praises bravery of Azeri people

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: Power Div. flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Read more stories