AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-29

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the “inflammatory monologue” delivered by Indian PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat, asserting India to return to the core principles of international order, said Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

“It is regrettable, though not entirely unexpected, that the Indian Prime Minister has, once again, set aside the ongoing project of historical revisionism and the internal repression of minorities to deliver yet another inflammatory monologue” the spokesperson added.

Ambassador Shafqat remarked, “His (Narendra Modi) references to weaponizing water, a shared, treaty-bound resource, reflect a troubling departure from international norms and a stark contrast between India’s conduct in the region and its declared global ambitions.

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

A leadership truly in pursuit of international respect might first look inward, and seek to cleanse its conscience before issuing threats to others, he added.

The Indian government is linked to extraterritorial assassinations and foreign subversion. India is in occupation of foreign people and territories. Its record in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is defined by systematic repression. It is ironic that such a state now attempts to claim the mantle of victim hood.

The statement reads that ideological followers of India’s current government have normalised mob violence, promoted hate campaigns and targeted religious minorities. Such acts may serve domestic optics but cannot withstand international scrutiny. Nor do they inspire confidence in India’s image as a responsible regional power.

Pakistan urges India to return to the core principles of international order including respect for sovereign rights of others and its treaty obligations, as well as restraint in both language and action. Jingoism may stir applause on the campaign trail, but it undermines long-term peace and stability. India’s youth, often the first casualty of chauvinistic nationalism, would do well to reject the politics of fear and instead work toward a future defined by dignity, reason, and regional cooperation.

It is worth to note that Indian PM told a political gathering he wants to tell the new generation how his country was ruined. If you study the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, you’ll be shocked. It was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu and Kashmir would not be cleaned. Desilting would not be done, said Modi.

He said the bottom gates for clearing sediments were to remain shut. For 60 years, these gates were never opened. Reservoirs that were supposed to be filled to 100% capacity have now been reduced to only 2% or 3%...Right now, I haven’t done anything and people are sweating there (Pakistan).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Narendra Modi Foreign Office Pakistan and India Pakistan Foreign office Indian PM Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: Power Div. flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Packaged milk and infant milks: Experts, stakeholders for reversing 18pc ST

Read more stories