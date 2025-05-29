Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the “inflammatory monologue” delivered by Indian PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat, asserting India to return to the core principles of international order, said Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

“It is regrettable, though not entirely unexpected, that the Indian Prime Minister has, once again, set aside the ongoing project of historical revisionism and the internal repression of minorities to deliver yet another inflammatory monologue” the spokesperson added.

Ambassador Shafqat remarked, “His (Narendra Modi) references to weaponizing water, a shared, treaty-bound resource, reflect a troubling departure from international norms and a stark contrast between India’s conduct in the region and its declared global ambitions.

‘Deeply disturbing’: Pakistan takes note of Indian PM Modi’s remarks

A leadership truly in pursuit of international respect might first look inward, and seek to cleanse its conscience before issuing threats to others, he added.

The Indian government is linked to extraterritorial assassinations and foreign subversion. India is in occupation of foreign people and territories. Its record in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is defined by systematic repression. It is ironic that such a state now attempts to claim the mantle of victim hood.

The statement reads that ideological followers of India’s current government have normalised mob violence, promoted hate campaigns and targeted religious minorities. Such acts may serve domestic optics but cannot withstand international scrutiny. Nor do they inspire confidence in India’s image as a responsible regional power.

Pakistan urges India to return to the core principles of international order including respect for sovereign rights of others and its treaty obligations, as well as restraint in both language and action. Jingoism may stir applause on the campaign trail, but it undermines long-term peace and stability. India’s youth, often the first casualty of chauvinistic nationalism, would do well to reject the politics of fear and instead work toward a future defined by dignity, reason, and regional cooperation.

It is worth to note that Indian PM told a political gathering he wants to tell the new generation how his country was ruined. If you study the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, you’ll be shocked. It was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu and Kashmir would not be cleaned. Desilting would not be done, said Modi.

He said the bottom gates for clearing sediments were to remain shut. For 60 years, these gates were never opened. Reservoirs that were supposed to be filled to 100% capacity have now been reduced to only 2% or 3%...Right now, I haven’t done anything and people are sweating there (Pakistan).

