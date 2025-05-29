FBR suspends senior tax auditor

ISLAMABAD: On complaints of harassment, the Federal Board of Revenue has suspended a Senior Auditor (BS-17) who was posted under Section 40B of the Sales Tax Act 1990 at the premises of a feed mill to monitor the supply of taxable goods.

As per the FBR notification issued under Rule 5(1) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, the Senior Auditor of the Regional Tax Office, Multan, has been suspended for a period of 120 days or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

When contacted for comments, Shahid Jami, tax advisor of the feed manufacturers, lauded the prompt action by the chairman FBR, who has assured the industry representative that no instance of any harassment reported to the FBR will be tolerated in the future.

FBR begins action against companies

However, Jami urged the FBR that staff posted at the factories be provided logistic support and the requisite facilities so that posting there for 30 days or more is not burdensome for the compliant taxpayers.

He further urged that where monitoring of taxable supplies matches with the declared version and there is a progressive trend of voluntary compliance, such measures be avoided in future for at least two years or until there is some definite information about underreporting, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025