May 29, 2025
World Print 2025-05-29

Abusing children: French surgeon handed maximum term for decades

AFP Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

VANNES, (France): A French court on Wednesday gave the maximum 20-year jail term to a surgeon who admitted sexually abusing hundreds of patients, most of them children, during more than two decades.

The three-month trial of Joel Le Scouarnec, 74, has brought to light the extent of his crimes and the suffering of his victims but also raised questions of why more was not done sooner to stop him.

Le Scouarnec, one of the most prolific convicted sex predators in France’s history, was already in prison after being sentenced in 2020 to 15 years for raping and sexually assaulting four children, including two of his nieces.

The 20-year sentence for aggravated rape handed down by presiding judge Aude Buresi was the maximum that could be given on the charge of aggravated rape in France, where sentences are not added together on individual counts.

Le Scouarnec will not be able to ask for parole until two-thirds of the verdict is served. “It was taken into account that the acts committed are of particular gravity due to the number of victims, their young age and the compulsive nature” of the crimes, said the verdict.

But the court rejected a rare demand from prosecutors that he should be held in a centre for treatment and supervision even after any release, citing his “desire to make amends” for what he had done.

