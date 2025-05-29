Sindh Startups Exhibition 2025: SAU’s Moringa products stall draws attention

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam showcased its innovative food products made from Suhanjhro (Moringa) at the First Sindh Startups Exhibition 2025, held in Karachi under the joint collaboration of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). The exhibition brought together leading academic institutions, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across Sindh.

SAU set up a unique stall under the supervision of its Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST). The display featured a range of organic products developed from moringa, including Moringa Leaf Powder, Moringa Tea, Moringa Biscuits, Moringa Oil, Moringa Bread, and Moringa Root Powder highlighting the university’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and food innovation.

The Vice Chancellor of SAU, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, visited the stall and commended the high quality and creative effort behind the showcased products. “This initiative reflects the expertise and innovation of our students and faculty, and promotes the sustainable use of natural and nutritional resources like Moringa. It is a proud step toward agricultural and nutritional self-reliance in Sindh,” he said.

Dr. Tanzeer Fatima Miano, Director ORIC, and Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, a specialist from IFST, briefed the Vice Chancellor about the concept and development process of the products. They shared that SHEC had officially approved the university’s proposal for participating in the exhibition and recognized the value of Moringa-based food innovations.

During the exhibition, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the SAU stall, expressing keen interest in the Moringa-derived products. He appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and the university team for promoting research-based, health-oriented solutions from local resources.

Dr. Munir Ahmed Jamali and other senior university officials were also present at the event, reflecting the growing academic-industry linkage in Sindh’s higher education landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025