AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-29

Sindh Startups Exhibition 2025: SAU’s Moringa products stall draws attention

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam showcased its innovative food products made from Suhanjhro (Moringa) at the First Sindh Startups Exhibition 2025, held in Karachi under the joint collaboration of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). The exhibition brought together leading academic institutions, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across Sindh.

SAU set up a unique stall under the supervision of its Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and the Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST). The display featured a range of organic products developed from moringa, including Moringa Leaf Powder, Moringa Tea, Moringa Biscuits, Moringa Oil, Moringa Bread, and Moringa Root Powder highlighting the university’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and food innovation.

The Vice Chancellor of SAU, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, visited the stall and commended the high quality and creative effort behind the showcased products. “This initiative reflects the expertise and innovation of our students and faculty, and promotes the sustainable use of natural and nutritional resources like Moringa. It is a proud step toward agricultural and nutritional self-reliance in Sindh,” he said.

Dr. Tanzeer Fatima Miano, Director ORIC, and Dr. Tahseen Fatima Miano, a specialist from IFST, briefed the Vice Chancellor about the concept and development process of the products. They shared that SHEC had officially approved the university’s proposal for participating in the exhibition and recognized the value of Moringa-based food innovations.

During the exhibition, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the SAU stall, expressing keen interest in the Moringa-derived products. He appreciated the efforts of the Vice Chancellor and the university team for promoting research-based, health-oriented solutions from local resources.

Dr. Munir Ahmed Jamali and other senior university officials were also present at the event, reflecting the growing academic-industry linkage in Sindh’s higher education landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Startups SAU Tandojam SHEC Sindh Startups Exhibition 2025 Suhanjhro (Moringa)

Comments

200 characters

Sindh Startups Exhibition 2025: SAU’s Moringa products stall draws attention

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Local cotton: Govt working to abolish 18pc GST: minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: PD flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Packaged milk and infant milks: Experts, stakeholders for reversing 18pc ST

Empowering freelancers: PAFLA, Innovista forge partnership

Read more stories