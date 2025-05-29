AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-05-29

President’s Trophy Grade-II: MIT Solutions, Sahir Associates to contest

Muhammad Saleem Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: MIT Solutions and Sahir Associates will go head to head in the final of the President’s Trophy Grade-II at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium from 29th May to 1st June as the 2024-25 domestic season comes to an end.

The winner of the tournament will also qualify for the departmental first-class tournament - President's Trophy Grade-I 2025-26.

The two teams have played eight three-day matches each and will get a chance to bag Rs five million if they win the final; a non-first-class four-day affair, while the runners up will bag Rs 2.5 million. Out of a total prize pot of Rs 7.75 million, there will also be awards for individual performances.

In the Group stage, Sahir Associates topped the Group D by winning four matches, while two of their games were drawn. Their quarter final and semi final fixtures against Ghani institute and JDW Sugar Mills respectively were drawn but they advanced to the next stage based on first innings lead both in the games.

Sahir Associates’ wicketkeeper-batter Asim Ali Nasir is second on the leading run-scorer list with 735 runs in 12 innings just six behind PAF’s Atteq-ur-Rehman who sits atop. Asim has affected 23 dismissals behind the stumps.

On the bowling front Mohammad Bilawal and Shahid Ali; both left arm pacers, have aided Sahir Associates’ campaign with 31 and 22 scalps, respectively.

MIT Solutions, who finished second in Group C with three wins, one loss and two draws out of six games, too took first innings lead in their drawn quarter final and semi final matches against Kingsmen and Wing 999, respectively.

The batting duo of Muhammad Afzal (491 runs) and Husnain Nadeem (483 runs) has been prolific for MIT solutions. Among the bowlers, MIT’s Shahab Khan has bagged 23 wickets, while Raza Ullah has snapped 21 scalps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cricket Tournament President's Trophy Grade II MIT Solutions Sahir Associates

Comments

200 characters

President’s Trophy Grade-II: MIT Solutions, Sahir Associates to contest

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, White House official says

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: Power Div. flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Packaged milk and infant milks: Experts, stakeholders for reversing 18pc ST

Read more stories