Pakistan Print 2025-05-29

Minister highlights importance of Youm-e-Takbir

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique on Wednesday said that the importance of Youm-e-Takbir has increased today in the context of recent Operation Bunyanun Marsus; former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shattered India’s dream of becoming the regional policeman and gave a befitting reply to the enemy by carrying out nuclear explosions.

In a message on Youm-e-Takbir, he averred that the nuclear explosions of May 28 proved to be instrumental in making Pakistan’s defence invincible. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continued the same policy and took bold decisions; as a result of this policy, the Pakistani Army gave a befitting reply to the enemy’s aggression on May 10, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's war strategy has become a golden chapter in history,” he added.

Rafique said that as a result, the enemy was forced to reconsider, and India's war ambitions began to look for an escape route. He acknowledged that all three branches of the armed forces protected the motherland. “Allah Almighty bestowed Pakistan with grace and respect internationally in the 'Marka-e-Haq', while the enemy was badly humiliated and disgraced on every front,” he added.

He continued that the people stood with the Pakistani forces after seeing the threat to their country. "It has been proven that strong defence is indispensable for peace. In the future, the enemy will think twice before attempting to challenge Pakistan,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

