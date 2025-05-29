Jinko Solar launches Tiger Neo X20 Panel

LAHORE: Jinko Solar, one of the leading solar brands has launched its latest innovation — the Tiger Neo X20 panel — at a ceremony held at a local hotel.

In his opening remarks, Faraz Muhammad Khan, Business Development & Sales Manager, emphasized Jinko Solar’s global leadership with a presence in over 200 countries and over 350 GW of modules shipped worldwide.

“Jinko has held the #1 global ranking for six consecutive years, and in Pakistan, it remains the most trusted solar brand,” he noted.

Shehan Talagala (Sales Director) and Faizan Hashmi (Key Account Head North) introduced the Tiger Neo X20, powered by HOT 3.0 N-type TOPCon technology.

The guest speaker Waqas Mossa, Chairman of the Pakistan Solar Association, praised Jinko’s continued support for Pakistan’s energy goals.

“This launch shows Jinko’s dedication to bringing world-class solar solutions and driving the country toward a sustainable, energy-secure future,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025