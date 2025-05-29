AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-29

Public sector universities in Punjab: Concerns raised over escalating financial crisis

Recorder Report Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 07:10am

LAHORE: An important online meeting of the Federation of All Pakistan University Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) (Punjab Chapter) was convened Wednesday. The session was presided over by Dr. Muhammad Islam and was moderated by the General Secretary, Dr. Riaz Hussain Khan Sindhar.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from across the province, including Prof. Dr. Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi (President, Punjab University Academic Staff Association), Dr. Iram Sultana (Executive Member and President, Government College University Faisalabad), Dr. Muhammad Badr Habib (General Secretary, Academic Staff Association, Islamia University Bahawalpur), and Dr. Abdul Rehman (General Secretary).

At the outset, participants extended congratulations to the newly elected leadership of the Punjab Chapter of FAPUASA. The participants unanimously voiced serious concerns regarding the escalating financial crisis faced by public sector universities in Punjab and demanded immediate intervention by the provincial and federal governments.

The participants strongly urged the Punjab Government to allocate a minimum of Rs. 50 billion to public universities, given that Punjab is the largest province both in population and in the number of higher education institutions. They emphasized that the current financial allocations are grossly inadequate to meet the growing demands of an expanding academic and research ecosystem.

It was noted with concern that HEC grants have remained stagnant over the past several years, while universities have experienced substantial increases in faculty strength, student enrolment, and academic activities. These developments have significantly expanded institutional responsibilities, necessitating proportionate funding.

The meeting underscored that higher education is not a self-sustaining sector and cannot thrive without sustained government patronage. Investment in universities is not only a prerequisite for national development but also a strategic imperative for national security and global competitiveness. Participants noted that in recent times, Pakistan has demonstrated that through knowledge, innovation, and research, it can overcome formidable challenges and assert itself with dignity.

In this context, a forceful appeal was also made to the federal government to substantially increase funding for higher education in the upcoming federal budget. The association stressed that this demand reflects a national responsibility, an obligation to safeguard the country’s intellectual and developmental future.

Furthermore, the meeting called for an immediate resolution of the long-pending tax rebate issue for university teachers and researchers. The participants demanded that the proposed legislation currently pending before the National Assembly be passed without delay and that the tax rebate for academic professionals be guaranteed in the years to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab financial crisis Public sector universities FAPUASA

Comments

200 characters

Public sector universities in Punjab: Concerns raised over escalating financial crisis

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: PD flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Packaged milk and infant milks: Experts, stakeholders for reversing 18pc ST

Empowering freelancers: PAFLA, Innovista forge partnership

Read more stories