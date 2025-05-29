AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Boys badminton trials held for Punjab Games

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

LAHORE: Trials for the category of boys badminton for Chief Minister Punjab Games were held under the auspices of Punjab Sports Department, here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

Over 50 male players from all tehsils of Lahore participated in the trials under the supervision of senior badminton coaches Tayyab Sohail, Usman and M Farid.

The selected players from tehsil level will participate in district level competitions of Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games, which will provide a suitable platform to hundreds of talented male and female athletes from across the province to demonstrate their hidden sports potential.

Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said, "The Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games will be held at the district level from June 1 to 5".

badminton Nishtar Park Sports Complex Boys badminton trials Punjab Games

