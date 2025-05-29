PTCL Group partners with NETS International

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group, consisting of PTCL and Ufone 4G, has joined forces with NETS International to modernize its IT Core Routing Platforms by deploying a state-of-the-art Cisco IT Core Routing Solution.

This strategic initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering superior IT services by leveraging the latest advancements in network infrastructure.

Jafar Khalid, GCTIO of PTCL and Ufone, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “This modernization project reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. By deploying state-of-the-art Cisco routing solutions, we are enhancing our network’s efficiency and ensuring a superior digital experience for our customers.”

Jahangir Ahmad, MD of NETS International, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with PTCL and Ufone.

This project is a major milestone, and we are confident that the new Cisco Core Routing Platform will redefine network performance and reliability.”

