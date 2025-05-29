AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-29

Field Marshal for strengthening defence ties with Azerbaijan

NNI Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 07:17am

LACHIN: Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir has emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Azerbaijan.

He was talking to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence, Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu in Lachin, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and ways to further enhance defence cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Gen Asim Munir appreciated the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the General Staff Headquarters, Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the COAS held meeting with Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The two military leaders engaged in discussions on the evolving regional security landscape, with particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties.

