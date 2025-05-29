‘Pakistan Pavilion shines at Expo 2025 Osaka’: Jam Kamal

OSAKA (Japan): “The theme of Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2025, Osaka is inspired by unique natural treasure Pink Rock Salt, found only in the Salt Range of Pakistan”, said Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce, while talking to media at Expo 2025, Osaka.

During the media briefing, he outlined the vision of Pakistan’s participation in World Expo 2025, Osaka; which encapsulates Pakistan’s goals for sustainable growth, cultural harmony, and economic prospects. The event was attended by both Japanese and international media.

Sharing insights on the broader vision of participation, Jam emphasized that Pakistan cannot remain absent from global platforms like Expo 2025 Osaka, where the world comes together to exchange ideas and to address challenges collectively. He stated that Pakistan has made its presence felt with a bold and unified theme that reflects the country’s commitment to sustainability, creativity and exemplary craftsmanship.

He narrated that with the theme “Universe in a Grain of Salt,” Pakistan’s pavilion presents a compelling narrative rooted in nature. Highlighting the Pavilion’s symbolic use of pink rock salt—one of Pakistan’s most iconic natural resources, the minister explained, “Salt, in its purity and strength, represents our timeless connection to the earth. Through it, we are sharing a vision of sustainability and nature-centric progress with the world.”

The media talk also offered a closer look at the growing impact of the Pakistan Pavilion, which has become one of the most visited pavilions at Expo 2025. Drawing attention with its architectural references to pink rock salt and natural materials, the Pavilion tells a story of wellness, nature, and cultural reflection.

