AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-29

India’s aggressive posture threatening regional peace, Masood Khan

APP Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 07:20am

MUZAFFARABAD: Former AJK President and senior diplomat Sardar Masood Khan has warned that India’s hostile policies pose a serious threat to peace in South Asia and beyond.

In an interview on Wednesday, Khan said India maintains a war-like posture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has declared that any act of terrorism in India or Kashmir will be blamed on Pakistan and met with retaliation.

“Pakistan must remain fully prepared to respond to any potential escalation, it would be dangerous to harbour any illusions about the intentions of Indian leadership,” he cautioned.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khan said, has publicly stated that any act of terrorism in India or Indian occupied Kashmir will be attributed to Pakistan and met with retaliatory strikes.

Masood Khan provided an in-depth analysis of Pakistan-India relations, the prospects for dialogue, and the prevailing Indian narrative. He stressed that recent tensions have sent a clear signal to the international community that any conventional conflict in South Asia holds the potential to spiral into a nuclear confrontation, with consequences extending far beyond the region.

Khan noted that while India persistently accuses Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism, it has never presented credible evidence. Conversely, he asserted that Pakistan possesses irrefutable proof of India’s overt and covert involvement in terrorist activities within its borders- particularly through proxy networks operating in Balochistan and the tribal regions. He reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to resolving all outstanding disputes, including the Kashmir issue, through dialogue- whether via direct bilateral engagement or third-party mediation.

However, he lamented that India has consistently avoided serious negotiations. On occasions when it has shown a nominal willingness to engage, it has diverted the discourse toward secondary issues, effectively sidestepping the core dispute.

Referring to the Pehalgam incident, Khan accused India of unjustly blaming Pakistan, heightening tensions, and subsequently committing acts of military aggression. He stated that Pakistan responded with a measured and resolute counteraction, effectively thwarting India’s designs.

Following this, he added, New Delhi faced mounting diplomatic pressure that compelled it to express readiness for a ceasefire and talks. Yet, it now appears to be retreating from that stance.

Commenting on India’s proposed “new normal” doctrine, Sardar Masood Khan warned that if India establishes a precedent of blaming Pakistan for every incident and justifying military responses as routine, sustainable peace in the region would become impossible.

Sardar Masood Khan IIOJK South Asia Indian aggression Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

India’s aggressive posture threatening regional peace, Masood Khan

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: Power Div. flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Packaged milk and infant milks: Experts, stakeholders for reversing 18pc ST

Empowering freelancers: PAFLA, Innovista forge partnership

Read more stories