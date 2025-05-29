‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ marked: Zardari, PM vow to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have renewed pledge to uphold and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of country.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan’s nuclear capability continues to serve as a credible minimum deterrent that guarantees peace and ensures no one can undermine our sovereignty and national security.

President Zardari said, “On this momentous occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation. Today, we observe the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer – a day when we demonstrated our nuclear capabilities and established strategic deterrence. This day serves as a reminder of our commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of our beloved country.”

The president underscored that the nation on this day pay rich tribute to the scientists, engineers, and civil and military leadership, whose dedication and commitment made this achievement possible.

“We also pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, which made the country’s defence impregnable. We also acknowledge the role of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose stewardship further advanced and strengthened our nuclear programme,” he said.

President Zardari underlined that Pakistan does not seek conflict and is committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for international law. In the face of recent unprovoked Indian aggression, he said Pakistan demonstrated its strategic patience and commitment to peace.

He said, “Our calibrated response, under Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, was measured and effective, which forced the enemy to cease its hostile actions.”

The president urged the nation to renew its pledge while commemorating Youm-e-Takbeer, to uphold and safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

In his message on the occasion, the Prime Minister thanked Allah Almighty and congratulated the people of Pakistan, saying, “Today on Youm-e-Takbeer, I thank Allah Almighty and congratulate from the core of my heart the entire nation and all patriotic Pakistanis.”

Marking 27 years since Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first among Muslim nations, PM Sharif emphasised that Youm-e-Takbeer was more than a celebration and was a solemn reminder of Pakistan’s resolve to safeguard its sovereignty.

The prime minister linked this year’s commemoration with what he described as Pakistan’s recent success in defending itself from “an unjustified war imposed by India.”

He hailed the nation’s spirit during the May 6-10 confrontation, stating, “The joys of Youm-e-Takbeer have further increased for a nation filled with victory.”

Reflecting on the historic nuclear tests of May 28, 1998, conducted under the leadership of the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the Prime Minister noted that the decision to respond with six nuclear tests, compared to India’s five, was a demonstration of “iron resolve” in the face of global pressure and sanctions.

“Nawaz Sharif represented the aspirations and national interests of the entire nation… and made our geographical borders impregnable forever,” he said.

PM Shehbaz paid glowing tribute to the architects of Pakistan’s nuclear programme including Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the scientific community, and the armed forces for their role in establishing Pakistan’s deterrent capability. He also lauded the public for their unwavering support and sacrifices throughout the journey.

“I salute the nation, which made immense sacrifices for the completion of the nuclear programme and wrote a proud story of its determination and faith,” he stated.

Drawing parallels between the historic journey of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and the formation of Pakistan itself, he invoked the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said, “National history is a witness that the people and political leadership of Pakistan have always made the impossible possible.”

PM Shehbaz urged the nation to carry the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer beyond defense and into economic transformation. He said, “Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of unity of the nation and declaration of non-compromise on its freedom and sovereignty. Today we pledge to make Pakistan an economic power and achieve its true place in the world. Insha Allah. Long live Pakistan.”