Ahsan vows to deepen cooperation with World Bank

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the World Bank in pursuit of a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready Pakistan.

He was talking to the newly appointed Country Director of the World Bank Bolorma Amgaabazar, who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday. The outgoing Country Director, Najy Benhassine, also participated in the meeting.

Welcoming Amgaa-bazar, Minister Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the World Bank’s continued partnership and acknowledged Benhass-ine’s instrumental role in deepening development cooperation during his tenure. He expressed confidence that this positive trajectory will continue under Amgaabazar’s leadership, especially under the evolving priorities set forth in Pakistan’s long-term development road-map.

Minister Iqbal emphasised that the government has launched the URAAN Pakistan initiative — a comprehensive and future-oriented development framework designed to position Pakistan as a $3 trillion economy by 2047. He noted that the initiative is rooted in five strategic pillars, known as the 5Es: Exports, E-Pakistan, Environment and Climate Resilience, Energy and Infrastructure, and Equity, Ethics and Empowerment. The initiative is focused on smart governance, inclusive growth, and public sector transformation.

“In today’s fast-changing global context, planning must be intelligent and adaptive,” said the Minister. “URAAN Pakistan is about creating hope, harnessing innovation, and enabling long-term stability through scenario-based planning and institutional reform.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025