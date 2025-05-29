AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
May 29, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-29

PAIB Committee of ICAP holds ‘CFO Conference 2025’

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2025

LAHORE: The Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) organized CFO Conference 2025 on theme “Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge” at a local hotel.

A major highlight of the conference was the keynote address titled “Leadership Metamorphosis: Recalibrating CFOs in Motion” by Syed Hyder Ali, Chief Executive and Managing Director of Packages Group. He examined the multidimensional evolution of the CFO role, shifting from traditional financial stewardship to becoming strategic business leaders. Hyder Ali emphasized the CFO’s potential to drive innovation, performance, and resilience amid today’s volatile economic climate.

Saif Ullah, President of ICAP, in his keynote address, eloquently underscored the critical importance and timeliness of this year’s theme. He reflected upon the unprecedented velocity of transformation reshaping the global financial and business landscape, emphasizing that today’s finance leaders must cultivate agility, embrace disruptive technologies, and position themselves as strategic enablers. He further asserted that in an era defined by complexity and volatility, the ability to anticipate change and proactively drive value creation is no longer optional but imperative for sustained organizational success.

Samiullah Siddiqui, Vice President of ICAP, conveyed his profound gratitude to the distinguished guests, organizing committee, ICAP Council Members, sponsors, and participants for their invaluable contributions to the success of the conference. He highlighted the evolving and pivotal role of CFOs as catalysts of organizational transformation not merely as stewards of financial integrity, but as visionary leaders driving digital integration, fostering a culture of ethical governance, and steering their institutions toward long-term, sustainable growth in an increasingly complex business environment.

The conference proceeded with a thought-provoking panel discussion titled ‘Empowered Growth: Leveraging the Digital Ecosystem’, expertly moderated by Ms Sana Mela, Vice President Strategy at Swyft Logistics. The panel featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Atyab Tahir, CEO of Hugo Bank; Salman Hafeez, Executive Director at Nishat; and Faisal Khan, CEO of IGI General Insurance. The session offered deep insights into how businesses can unlock scalable growth through digital transformation, real-time data analytics, and enhanced financial agility.

This was followed by an insightful presentation titled “Ethics in AI: Safeguarding Trust & Transparency in Finance” by global technology thought leader Asmar Atif, Chief Intrapreneur and Head of Octopus Digital at Avanceon. He explored the intersection of artificial intelligence and ethics in finance, stressing the urgent need for robust governance structures to uphold transparency, trust, and accountability in algorithm-based financial decision-making.

A second keynote address was delivered by Lee White, CEO, IFAC, titled “Finance in the Age of Acceleration: Navigating Complexity with Agility.” White urged finance professionals to proactively embrace Artificial Intelligence, align with sustainability imperatives, and adopt inclusive leadership models to ensure continued relevance and competitiveness in an increasingly complex global economy.

Further enriching the programme, Ashfaq Yusuf Tola, President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), delivered a presentation titled “Redefining Finance: Quantum Thinking for Agile Times.” His address highlighted the significance of forward-thinking, adaptive finance strategies in uncertain and fast-changing environments.

Adding a fresh perspective, Faizan Hanif, a young ICAP member, engaged in a dynamic conversation with Zunair Zafar, CfO, The International Grammar School, Lahore. Titled “Unleash Your Superpower,” the discussion inspired emerging professionals to harness their strengths and lead with purpose in the finance domain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ICAP PAIB CFO Conference 2025

PAIB Committee of ICAP holds 'CFO Conference 2025'

