MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Layyah on Friday, May 30, in a major initiative aimed at empowering students and addressing longstanding academic concerns.

During her visit, over 1,700 laptops will be distributed among students from various colleges and universities in the district. Additionally, refund cheques will be issued to students for fees collected under various schemes, amounting to millions of rupees.