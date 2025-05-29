CM for prompt steps to check sharp rise in prices of chicken

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong displeasure and indignation over the rise in chicken prices in Punjab.

While presiding over a special meeting, the CM expressed anger over the hike in the prices of chicken. She directed the relevant departments to take prompt steps to control the prices of chicken across Punjab.

She further directed the relevant departments to closely monitor the prices of essential vegetables including tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, green chilies, and lemons before the advent of Eid-ul-Adha.

She asserted that an increase in the prices of essential vegetables before the arrival of Eid-ul-Adha is unacceptable under any circumstance and no one will be allowed to hike the prices of vegetables through hoarding.

She emphasized that an increase in chicken prices despite the presence of government institutions is highly unacceptable.

The CM was given a briefing on the prices of vegetables, pulses, flour, and ‘Roti’.

The Chief Minister directed to take immediate measures to reduce the price of ‘Roti’ in view of recent reduction in the flour prices.

She also sought a comprehensive plan to cut down transportation costs of vegetables and directed the Agriculture department to take essential steps to grow off-season vegetables as well.

