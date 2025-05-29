AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
May 29, 2025
World Print 2025-05-29

In world first, Mexican voters to elect all judges

AFP Published May 29, 2025

MEXICO CITY: Mexico is set to become the world’s only country to let voters elect all of their judges, sparking sharp disagreement about whether the reforms will diminish or strengthen criminal influence over the courts.

The government says the unprecedented popular vote for judges and magistrates at all levels — including the Supreme Court — is needed to address rampant corruption and impunity.

Critics argue it will undermine the judiciary’s independence and warn the participation of controversial candidates — such as a former lawyer for notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman — means it is doomed to backfire.

On Sunday, voters will choose several thousand federal, district and local judges and magistrates. Another election for the remainder will be held in 2027.

In world first, Mexican voters to elect all judges

