Empowering freelancers: PAFLA, Innovista forge partnership

Recorder Report Published May 29, 2025 Updated May 29, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), the national-level representative body of freelancers, and Innovista, a National Initiative of SIFC for collaborative workspaces and innovative platforms, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at creating transformative opportunities, including capacity building and business collaboration more than 50,000 freelancers every year across Pakistan.

This landmark collaboration is set to reshape the freelance ecosystem through capacity building, digital infrastructure, and policy advocacy, paving the way for freelancers to play an even more critical role in the national economy.

Key initiatives under the PAFLA-Innovista partnership, including the launch of nationwide freelancers training bootcamps, access to co-working and co-learning space at Innovista, creating awareness campaigns on freelancing rights, taxation, and global platforms, and on boarding of the freelancers at Innovista, etc.

Freelance services: annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m in Pakistan

On this development, Ibrahim Amin, Chairman of PAFLA has said that freelancers are no longer just a side segment of the workforce; they are front and centre in Pakistan’s digital economy with more than $500million contribution to bring in foreign exchange in Pakistan.

He informed that this partnership with Innovista aligns perfectly with the mission to empower freelancers, advocate for policy reforms, and ensure their contributions are formally recognized in Pakistan’s economic framework. “Freelancers are helping bridge foreign exchange gaps and creating self-sufficiency across sectors, as they deserve infrastructure and recognition at par with traditional sectors,” he added.

Pakistan has emerged as one of the top five countries contributing to the international gig workforce with strength of around 2.37 million and increasing across the country, he further said.

CEO Innovista Hasham Sarwar said that the PAFLA-Innovista partnership is focused on providing training, technology access, financial literacy, and global client connectivity to unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s freelancers, aiming to enhance employability and position Pakistan on a global stage.

Through this partnership, Innovista will deploy its digital tools, learning modules, and community engagement resources to create an inclusive environment for Pakistani freelancers, especially women and youth in underserved regions, he said.

The PAFLA has registered more than 0.1 million freelancers as members’ community with its significant representation across the country. The association was taken organised 35 seminars and 25 training sessions, including with Google Inc.

