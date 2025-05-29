AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Pakistan

Official team visits Miran Shah to examine security situation

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

PESHAWAR: A high-level official delegation led by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Mohammad Ali Saif, paid a visit to Miran Shah, North Waziristan and Bannu.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the overall security situation in the region and take steps to further strengthen peace and stability.

The delegation included Provincial Minister Pakhtun Yar, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, and other senior officials. The visit was conducted on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the visit, civil and military officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in North Waziristan and surrounding areas. The delegation also paid homage at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs. A guard of honour was presented by the police on this occasion.

The delegation held in-depth discussions with local tribal elders on the state of peace and security in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Dr. Mohammad Ali Saif emphasized the vital role of tribal leaders and local communities in maintaining peace and stated that the government highly values their involvement. He reiterated that local communities are being taken into confidence to ensure sustainable peace and long-term stability.

