AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-29

Hub industrial sector decides to go on strike over water shortages

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

KARACHI: The industrial sector of Hub, a key manufacturing sector in the region, has announced plans to go on an emergency strike on Thursday (tomorrow).

The strike has been declared in response to the ongoing issue of water shortages in the area, despite numerous complaints and requests to local authorities for resolution.

The industrial sector, which plays a critical role in the local economy, has been facing severe challenges due to the lack of access to water, a vital resource for operations. For several months, businesses have reported disruptions and an inability to function at full capacity, which has led to significant financial losses and a decline in production.

A spokesperson for the Hub Chamber of Commerce stated, “We have exhausted all channels of communication, from repeated complaints to local government bodies, yet the issue remains unresolved. Without water, the industrial activities in this region cannot continue, and we have no choice but to take this drastic step to demand urgent action.”

The Hub industrial sector represents a wide range of businesses that contribute significantly to both the regional and national economy.

The lack of water supply has not only affected the operations of factories but also placed the livelihoods of workers and local residents at risk.

The industrialists have emphasised that the strike will remain in place until the water issue is addressed, urging the local authorities to act swiftly and find an immediate solution to ensure the continuity of business operations in the area.

The Hub Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) has expressed its concern over the situation, calling on the authorities to prioritise this critical issue. HCCI members have reiterated the need for immediate intervention to prevent further economic disruptions and ensure the sustainability of local businesses.

The Hub Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting its members in finding a resolution, and is working with relevant stakeholders to facilitate dialogue and address the water crisis in Hub.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

HCCI water shortages Hub industrial sector Hub industrial sector strike

Comments

200 characters

Hub industrial sector decides to go on strike over water shortages

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Local cotton: Pakistan govt working to abolish 18% GST, says minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: PD flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Packaged milk and infant milks: Experts, stakeholders for reversing 18pc ST

Empowering freelancers: PAFLA, Innovista forge partnership

Read more stories