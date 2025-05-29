Govt plans modernisation of Korangi fish harbour

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary has said that his ministry has chalked out a plan of developing blue economy under which through modernising the Korangi fish harbour, an estimated $100 million will be added to the national economy in next five years.

The initiative aims to revitalise and modernise Korangi Fish Harbour through a series of strategic upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

The minister said this project is expected to create over 3,000 jobs in construction, logistics, fish processing, and the fishing sector, while enhancing seafood processing capacity by 50 per cent. “This strategic move will make a meaningful contribution to national economy, strengthening the maritime sector and supporting long-term national growth,” the minister stated.

Central to this transformation is the redesign of the fish auction hall, which will be upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities to improve efficiency, ensure transparency, and elevate hygiene and handling standards, he said, adding that the renovated hall will meet international food safety and export certification standards, paving the way for expanded global fish exports from Pakistan.

Chaudhry informed this major infrastructural leap will be the addition of a floating jetty, which will significantly enhance the operational capacity of the harbour. The floating jetty will not only facilitate smoother docking and unloading processes but also cater to a larger volume of fishing vessels, thereby improving overall efficiency and reducing vessel turnaround time.

In addition, he said a comprehensive overhaul of the existing jetty infrastructure is also on the agenda. This includes strengthening the physical structure, improving accessibility, and introducing technology-driven solutions to meet future maritime and fisheries needs.

The minister said the modernisation will incorporate sustainability-focused measures to protect marine biodiversity and ensure environmentally responsible operations at the harbour.

Chaudhry highlighted the critical role of the fisheries sector in strengthening maritime economy and its substantial potential to drive national development. He stated, “Upgrading Korangi Fish Harbour into a Model Fisheries is more than just an infrastructure project – it represents a pledge to unlock Pakistan’s full maritime potential.”

He emphasised that revitalising KOFHA will significantly boost the maritime sector’s impact on the national GDP. “This effort aligns with our broader strategy to develop the blue economy. By upgrading critical maritime infrastructure such as the Korangi Fish Harbour, we are paving the way for sustainable economic development, increased employment opportunities, and better living standards for our coastal populations,” he said.

He hoped this initiative will stimulate investment across the fisheries value chain, enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness in the international seafood market, and encourage the sustainable and efficient use of

marine resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025