Pakistan

Violent storms trigger floods, landslides killing 10

AFP Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

MUZAFFARABAD: At least 10 people were killed and 43 injured as strong winds and thunderstorms triggered flash floods and destroyed homes in central and northern parts of country, officials said Wednesday.

Four women and a man died in AJK and three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the State Disaster Management Authority said, while other officials said two died in Punjab.

“One person is still missing,” Haroon Rasheed, a senior government official in Pakistan administered Kashmir told AFP, adding that 12 houses and a mosque were destroyed in one village.

Storms on Saturday killed at least 14 people and injured over 100 more across the country, which is grappling with increasingly frequent extreme weather events blamed on climate change.

Stormy weather is expected to continue in northern and central parts of the country until Saturday, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Soaring temperatures in April and May are becoming more common in Pakistan, which usually sees summer begin in early June.

Temperatures reached near-record levels in April — as high as 46.5 Celsius (116 Fahrenheit) in parts of Punjab.

Schools in Punjab and Balochistan provinces have closed early for summer vacations because of the heat.

