CPJ demands probe into murder of journalist

NEW YORK: Pakistani authorities must immediately investigate the May 24 killing of journalist Latif Baloch in Balochistan and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Tuesday.

“Pakistani authorities must immediately investigate the reasons behind Latif Baloch’s killing and determine whether it was linked to his work as a journalist,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia regional director. “Journalists in Pakistan face growing violence and intimidation from both state and non-state actors. The government must ensure the safety and freedom of journalists in Balochistan and across the country.”

Baloch was affiliated with some major media outlets.

Balochistan police Inspector General, Moazzam Jah Ansari, did not respond to CPJ’s request for comment via messaging app.