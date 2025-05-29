AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-29

CPJ demands probe into murder of journalist

CPJ Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

NEW YORK: Pakistani authorities must immediately investigate the May 24 killing of journalist Latif Baloch in Balochistan and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Tuesday.

“Pakistani authorities must immediately investigate the reasons behind Latif Baloch’s killing and determine whether it was linked to his work as a journalist,” said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ’s Asia regional director. “Journalists in Pakistan face growing violence and intimidation from both state and non-state actors. The government must ensure the safety and freedom of journalists in Balochistan and across the country.”

Baloch was affiliated with some major media outlets.

Balochistan police Inspector General, Moazzam Jah Ansari, did not respond to CPJ’s request for comment via messaging app.

Journalist CPJ murder Latif Baloch

Comments

200 characters

CPJ demands probe into murder of journalist

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Local cotton: Govt working to abolish 18pc GST: minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: PD flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Packaged milk and infant milks: Experts, stakeholders for reversing 18pc ST

Empowering freelancers: PAFLA, Innovista forge partnership

Read more stories