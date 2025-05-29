AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-29

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ Armed forces, CJCSC, services chiefs felicitate nation

NNI Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

RAWALPINDI: The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs, have extended heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion in 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power, restoring the strategic balance in South Asia and asserting its sovereign right to self-defence.

This historic achievement epitomises the nation’s resolve, unity, and unwavering pursuit of a dignified and peaceful existence. Pakistan’s strategic capability is a national trust, reflecting the collective aspirations of its people.

The commemoration of Youm-e-Takbeer is a tribute to the foresight of visionary leadership, the brilliance of our scientists and engineers, and the countless contributions of all those who rendered Pakistan’s defence unassailable. This day underscores Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It affirms our doctrine of credible minimum deterrence, rooted in the principle of maintaining peace and strategic stability in the region.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan reiterate their unflinching resolve to defend the motherland against all threats across the full spectrum of conflict. As responsible custodians of the nation’s strategic assets, we reaffirm that our nuclear capability remains solely for defensive purposes and stands as a guarantor of peace. Let this day renew our collective pledge to remain vigilant, united, and resolute in our commitment to the security, progress, and prosperity of our beloved homeland.

The Armed Forces stand in solidarity with the nation, honouring the sacrifices that made this milestone possible and continuing the journey toward strength, stability, and self-reliance.

The team of Pakistan’s scientists led by founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, and Dr Samar Mubarakmand carried out nuclear tests in the RasKoh Hills in the Chaghai District of Balochistan.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, President said that Pakistan’s nuclear capability continues to serve as a credible minimum deterrent that guarantees peace and ensures no one can undermine our sovereignty and national security. He said Pakistan does not seek conflict and is committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence and respect for international law. Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan demonstrated its strategic patience and commitment to peace in the face of recent unprovoked Indian aggression.

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed Pakistan’s nuclear journey and called for renewed unity and determination to transform the country into an economic power. The Prime Minister linked this year’s commemoration with what he described as Pakistan’s recent success in defending itself from an unjustified war imposed by India. He urged the nation to carry the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer beyond defense and into economic transformation.

