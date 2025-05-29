WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== 28-May-25 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 27-May-25 23-May-25 22-May-25 21-Mayr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102369 0.102411 0.102447 0.102285 Euro 0.836348 0.831913 0.834725 0.834468 Japanese yen 0.005137 0.005118 0.005149 0.005111 U.K. pound 0.997379 0.993606 0.989026 0.988631 U.S. dollar 0.736481 0.736141 0.738107 0.737097 Algerian dinar 0.005576 0.005563 0.005576 0.005564 Australian dollar 0.477313 0.473854 0.475931 0.475575 Botswana pula 0.054942 0.054695 0.054915 0.054914 Brazilian real 0.129315 0.130907 0.13031 Brunei dollar 0.573762 0.57074 0.572531 0.571039 Canadian dollar 0.535142 0.532161 0.532277 Chilean peso 0.000785 0.000779 0.000783 Czech koruna 0.033418 0.033483 0.033555 Danish krone 0.112125 0.111525 0.11189 0.111871 Indian rupee 0.008632 0.008592 0.008616 0.008616 Israeli New Shekel 0.208222 0.204313 0.206753 0.207691 Korean won 0.00054 0.000534 0.000532 0.000529 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40484 2.407 2.40371 Malaysian ringgit 0.174936 0.173067 0.173305 0.172582 Mauritian rupee 0.016149 0.016052 0.016046 0.016121 Mexican peso 0.038192 0.038199 0.038152 New Zealand dollar 0.44152 0.43517 0.437365 0.437541 Norwegian krone 0.072688 0.072202 0.072487 0.072663 Omani rial 1.91543 1.91965 1.91703 Peruvian sol 0.201462 0.201669 0.200516 Philippine peso 0.013324 0.013231 0.013272 0.013243 Polish zloty 0.196762 0.196273 0.196519 0.196811 Qatari riyal 0.20233 0.202777 0.202499 Russian ruble 0.00925 0.009235 0.009257 0.009242 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196395 0.196829 0.196559 Singapore dollar 0.573762 0.57074 0.572531 0.571039 South African rand 0.041092 0.041091 0.041105 0.041209 Swedish krona 0.076881 0.076782 0.076944 0.076949 Swiss franc 0.890276 0.89078 0.892619 0.894589 Thai baht 0.022531 0.022487 0.022583 0.022507 Trinidadian dollar 0.108591 0.10893 0.108896 U.A.E. dirham 0.200539 0.200982 0.200707 Uruguayan peso 0.017679 0.017745 0.017749 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025