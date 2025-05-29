WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
28-May-25
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 27-May-25 23-May-25 22-May-25 21-Mayr-25
Chinese yuan 0.102369 0.102411 0.102447 0.102285
Euro 0.836348 0.831913 0.834725 0.834468
Japanese yen 0.005137 0.005118 0.005149 0.005111
U.K. pound 0.997379 0.993606 0.989026 0.988631
U.S. dollar 0.736481 0.736141 0.738107 0.737097
Algerian dinar 0.005576 0.005563 0.005576 0.005564
Australian dollar 0.477313 0.473854 0.475931 0.475575
Botswana pula 0.054942 0.054695 0.054915 0.054914
Brazilian real 0.129315 0.130907 0.13031
Brunei dollar 0.573762 0.57074 0.572531 0.571039
Canadian dollar 0.535142 0.532161 0.532277
Chilean peso 0.000785 0.000779 0.000783
Czech koruna 0.033418 0.033483 0.033555
Danish krone 0.112125 0.111525 0.11189 0.111871
Indian rupee 0.008632 0.008592 0.008616 0.008616
Israeli New Shekel 0.208222 0.204313 0.206753 0.207691
Korean won 0.00054 0.000534 0.000532 0.000529
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40484 2.407 2.40371
Malaysian ringgit 0.174936 0.173067 0.173305 0.172582
Mauritian rupee 0.016149 0.016052 0.016046 0.016121
Mexican peso 0.038192 0.038199 0.038152
New Zealand dollar 0.44152 0.43517 0.437365 0.437541
Norwegian krone 0.072688 0.072202 0.072487 0.072663
Omani rial 1.91543 1.91965 1.91703
Peruvian sol 0.201462 0.201669 0.200516
Philippine peso 0.013324 0.013231 0.013272 0.013243
Polish zloty 0.196762 0.196273 0.196519 0.196811
Qatari riyal 0.20233 0.202777 0.202499
Russian ruble 0.00925 0.009235 0.009257 0.009242
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196395 0.196829 0.196559
Singapore dollar 0.573762 0.57074 0.572531 0.571039
South African rand 0.041092 0.041091 0.041105 0.041209
Swedish krona 0.076881 0.076782 0.076944 0.076949
Swiss franc 0.890276 0.89078 0.892619 0.894589
Thai baht 0.022531 0.022487 0.022583 0.022507
Trinidadian dollar 0.108591 0.10893 0.108896
U.A.E. dirham 0.200539 0.200982 0.200707
Uruguayan peso 0.017679 0.017745 0.017749
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
