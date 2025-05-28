AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran

AFP Published May 28, 2025

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off striking Iran, saying it would be “inappropriate” amid talks on a nuclear deal.

“Well, I’d like to be honest, yes I did,” Trump said when asked if he had told Netanyahu in a call last week not to take any action that could disrupt Washington’s talks with Tehran.

Pressed on what he told the Israeli premier, Trump replied: “I just said I don’t think it’s appropriate, we’re having very good discussions with them.”

He added: “I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we’re very close to a solution.

“I think they want to make a deal, and if we can make a deal, save a lot of lives.”

Netanyahu insists Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons: office

Tehran and Washington have in recent weeks held five rounds of talks focused on the issue – their highest-level contact since the US in 2018 withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal during Trump’s first term.

Iran said earlier Wednesday it may consider allowing US inspectors with the United Nations nuclear watchdog to inspect its facilities if a deal is reached with the United States.

But Israel has repeatedly threatened military action against arch-enemy Iran and US media reports last week said Israel was making preparations to strike Iranian nuclear sites despite the ongoing US-Iran talks.

Trump has not ruled out military action but said he wants space to make a deal first – and has also said that Israel, and not the United States – would take the lead in any such strikes.

Iran has long been accused by Western powers of seeking to develop nuclear weapons – a claim Tehran has consistently denied, insisting its nuclear program is solely for peaceful, civilian purposes.

Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu US Iran talks Iranian nuclear sites

Comments

200 characters

Trump says warned Netanyahu against striking Iran

Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

FM Dar to embark on two-day visit to Hong Kong tomorrow

FO slams Indian PM’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks, warns against water weaponisation

Brothers in arms: PM Shehbaz addresses Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit

France-Indonesia pact could lead to new Rafale jet orders, says Macron

US to issue visa bans for foreign nationals who ‘censor’ Americans, Rubio says

Hasan Ali takes five-for as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 37 runs in first T20I

Pakistan demands Men’s Asia Cup 2025 be moved out of India

Netanyahu says Israel army killed Mohammed Sinwar, presumed Hamas chief in Gaza

Body on Social Impact Finance: progress on initiatives reviewed

Read more stories