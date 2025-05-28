AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US banks tiptoe toward crypto, awaiting more green lights from regulators

Reuters Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 05:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Big U.S. banks are holding internal discussions about expanding into cryptocurrencies as they get stronger endorsements from regulators, but initial steps will be tentative, centering on pilot programs, partnerships or limited crypto trading, according to four industry executives. Wall Street giants that had been largely blocked from many crypto activities by strict regulations are poised to grow quickly.

Yet the biggest lenders are still hesitant to be the first among rivals to expand too heavily into crypto in case they fall afoul of changing rules, said the four executives, who declined to be identified since they were discussing internal business plans.

If a major firm expands without issues, others will be fast followers to run small-scale pilot projects and weigh other business prospects, the executives said.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of the largest U.S. bank, JPMorgan Chase ruled out getting into custody - storing crypto assets for clients - or expanding significantly even if regulations ease.

“When I look at the bitcoin universe, the leverage in the system, the misuse in the system, the money laundering issues, trafficking, I’m not a fan of it,” Dimon, a longtime crypto skeptic, told investors last week.

“We’re going to allow you to buy it, we’re not going to custody it. … I don’t think you should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke. I defend your right to buy bitcoin,” he added.

Trump Media to raise $2.5 billion to invest in bitcoin

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to become the first “crypto president” before he took office. He has since wooed the industry’s elite at the White House, promised to boost the adoption of digital assets and said he aims to create a strategic bitcoin reserve.

While there are welcoming signs, banks are seeking even clearer guidelines from the government clarifying what they can do in crypto, more than half a dozen industry executives said.

“The shift in the stance is encouraging for traditional lenders, but they are still approaching it with caution and viewing the changes in regulation as an opportunity to engage and not a free pass,” said Dario de Martino, A&O Shearman M&A partner who works on crypto-related issues.

Custody businesses to store and manage crypto assets are promising, bankers and executives said, but they have thin margins and potentially pose high risks.

Most banks are likely to enter custody businesses through partnerships with existing crypto firms, sources said.

Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster told Reuters earlier this month that the traffic lights from financial regulators were flashing “pretty green” for large firms to grow in crypto. The signals have reinforced Schwab’s plans to offer spot crypto trading within a year, he said.

New regulators under Trump have also signaled more bank-friendly crypto policies. The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency paved the way for lenders to engage in some crypto activities, such as custody, some stablecoin activities and participation in distributed ledger networks.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also scrapped earlier accounting guidance that made it expensive for banks to deal in crypto.

Bank of America could launch stablecoins, its CEO Brian Moynihan said earlier this year, and the U.S. banking industry will embrace cryptocurrencies for payments if regulations permit them.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley wants to work with regulators to see how it can be a middleman for crypto-related transactions, CEO Ted Pick said earlier this year. The lender is also exploring adding crypto to its e-trade platform, a source said.

Some of the large banks are also exploring issuing a joint stablecoin, with the conversations in initial stages, another banking source said.

Big banks seek more clarity around anti-money laundering rules and supervision before diving deeper into crypto. They are also asking for consistent guidelines across banking and market regulators before launching new businesses in digital assets, whose values are volatile.

For now, banks are weighing their crypto prospects and running small-scale pilot programs.

“While a much-improved environment, banks will continue to have concerns around anti-money laundering and regulatory compliance,” said Matthew Biben, co-head of the global financial services group at law firm King & Spalding.

Shifting landscape

Banks want to understand if they can engage in crypto lending, or if they are allowed to become market makers for digital assets, one of the banking sources said.

The rules for traditional banking businesses are very well defined and there is complete clarity over what a bank is allowed to do and what is outside their ambit, similar well-defined guidelines are needed for digital assets too.

The working group on crypto under David Sacks, the Trump-appointed crypto czar, has no representation from banking regulators, which needs to be amended if the big banks are allowed to play any meaningful role in the business, two banking sources said.

Cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies crypto market crypto US banks crypto investor

Comments

200 characters

US banks tiptoe toward crypto, awaiting more green lights from regulators

Youm-e-Takbeer: President, PM, and Armed Forces resolve to protect sovereignty

Body on Social Impact Finance: progress on initiatives reviewed

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

FM Dar to embark on two-day visit to Hong Kong tomorrow

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

FO slams Indian PM’s ‘inflammatory’ remarks, warns against water weaponization

Gaza rescuers say 16 killed in Israeli strikes Wednesday

Customs Command Fund established

France wants Palestinian two-state solution, Macron says

CCP fines Kingdom Valley (Pvt.) Limited Rs150mn for ‘misleading advertising’

Read more stories